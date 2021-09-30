Greensboro — Helen Courts, 86, died Monday, September 27, 2021. A homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, October 2 at St. James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida St. at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. Hargett Funeral Service is assisting the family.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robin and Roger McMurray
Friend
October 3, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Fred Cundiff
Acquaintance
October 2, 2021
Sending my deepest condolences to the Courts family. It’s difficult to find the appropriate words during this difficult time, but know that Helen loved you, and appreciated each of you. My prayer is that the Lord will continue to lift you up now and always.
Will Poole
Family
October 2, 2021
No words could ever reveal the depth of our sorrow. On behalf of the Oakley family, you have our condolences.
Cathy Oakley
October 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wendy Jacobs Whitaker
Family
October 2, 2021
Sending our love and condolences to the family. I will always remember Helen's kind heart and loving spirit. May God continue to keep you in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on Him. Family, we love you! Cousin Deborah & Family
Deborah
October 2, 2021
Sending condolences and prayers to the family.
James and Mary Herbin
October 2, 2021
Sorry to hear of the passing of Helen. Our prayers to strengthen you during these difficult days.
John &Shirley Coates
Family
October 1, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gregory Stephens
Friend
October 1, 2021
We´re sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family..
Jerome/Veronica DeShields
Family
October 1, 2021
My Prayers and Condolences to your family May God strengthen and comfort you and your family .
Lawrence Martin
Friend
September 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Praying for your strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Antonia Thompson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Mrs .Courts was A beautiful lady ,that had A beautiful Spirit has well, She´s with Deacon John now ,resting in Jesus. My Condolences.
Jerry Jeffries
Friend
September 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We were truly saddened to hear of the passing of your mother. Love and prayers of Comfort! Ben White, Kenny and Cynthia
Cynthia White Hinson
Friend
September 30, 2021
Sending heartfelt condolences on the loss of your Mother. Praying for comfort in the days to come and that the peace and love of God embraces each of you.
Wilma Miles Thomas
Family
September 30, 2021
My heart is filled with love and sadness for your loss. Helen was very, very special to our family and will remain in our hearts forever. We love you much.
James Kimble
Friend
September 30, 2021
Condolences Joyce to you and your family may God continue to give to strength and comfort praying for the family
Debra Alston
Classmate
September 30, 2021
Sending prayers and condolences!!
Tonya Sanders
September 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Zeb and April Sharpe
Friend
September 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to you and your family. May God give your family peace & comfort during this difficult time.
Sheron Daye Jenkins
Classmate
September 30, 2021
To the COURTS FAMILY. I know your hearts are hurting, but remember the FAMILY MEMORIES good and bad and know that she is with her LOVE, John. Keep the FAITH you were taught and you will have to deal with this from day to day. May GOD bless all of you.
Linda Sims and Family
Linda Sims
Friend
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to here of your moms passing. May God bring you comfort at this time. I will be thinking about you and joining you in prayer during this time.
Debbie Gainey-Lloyd
Neighbor
September 29, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy at this time of sorrow. Many thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Eugene Broadway
Friend
September 29, 2021
PARIS HAIZIP
September 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and the family. May God comfort and strengthen you during this difficult time.
Deacon George & Deaconess Mary Swann
Deacon George & Deaconess Mary Swann
September 29, 2021
My Condolences
Delois White
September 29, 2021
I'm sorry to hear of your mother passing Joyce,know that my prayers are with you and the family.
LUTHER Montague
Classmate
September 28, 2021
My Condolences to Joyce and family, my prayer is for strength, comfort and peace in Jesus Name
Brenda Dorsett
Classmate
September 28, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Praying for you all.
Beverly McNeil
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Paula Skelton- Jarrell
Classmate
September 28, 2021
It has been an honor to have met you in my life.
Robert Boyd, Sr,
Friend
September 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Douglas Glover
September 28, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.