DePriest, Helen Tapp
September 26, 1926 - February 22, 2021
Helen Tapp DePriest, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 22, 2021, surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Reidsville. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook. She will lie in repose on Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home, for those wishing to come by to pay their respects.
Born September 26, 1926 in Hillsborough, NC, Helen was the daughter of the late George Thomas Tapp and Etta Woods Tapp. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Eden and was the retired owner and operator of a local H & R Block Tax Preparation Service. Helen was a devoted mother and wife. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and the Amaranth.
She is survived by her five children, Todd DePriest (Linda) of Greensboro, Michael DePriest (Pat) of Reidsville, James Brian DePriest (Suzanne) of Reidsville, Sandra Myrick (Larry) of Rocky Mount, VA and Bill DePriest (JoAnne) of Greensboro; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters, Kathleen Fulton of Oldsmar, FL and Faye Moore of Brunswick, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She has now joined those that have gone before her: parents, George and Etta Tapp, and her husband, Jerry Todd DePriest, who passed away exactly 28 years ago on the same date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NC Eastern Star and Masonic charities or the Shriner's Children's Hospitals.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Julie DePriest for her tireless care, dedication and love she expressed for our mom during her final time, and to Hospice of Rockingham County for their prompt and caring services provided for our mom.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.