Gauldin, Helen Vernon
February 4, 1926 - October 5, 2021
Helen Vernon Gauldin passed away on Tuesday night October 5, 2021at her home with her family around her.
Helen was born on February 4, 1926 in Guilford County to Charlie Vernon and Lula Hartford Strader. She married Harry Gauldin on November 4, 1946. Helen worked at Sears Mail Order for many years and then worked at Sears Retail store until she retired.
She was a life-long member of Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church and was active until her health declined several years ago.
Her favorite job was being Nannie not only to her grandchildren but to her kids' friends and children at her daughter's daycare.
Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Mabel Jones, her brother-in-law Junior Jones; and her son-in-law, Lee McKinney.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Gauldin McKinney; her granddaughters, Cayce Ray (Chris), and Mitzi Dew (Shane); and her grandson, Shane Absher; her great-granddaughters, Megan Dennis (Justin), Amber Hulon (Matt Dillon), Samantha Dew (Gage Moyer), Lauren Hulon (Fuller Carr) and Brianna Dew; her great-great-grandson Kamden Dennis and great-great-granddaughter Rylee Carr. She is also survived by her niece, Sandra Snider, and her loving fur baby Sweetie Pie.
A graveside service will be held at 3 o'clock at Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church in Summerfield, NC on Friday, October 8, 2021 conducted by Rev. Denise Kilgo.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Summerfield Peace United Methodist Church.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Gauldin family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2021.