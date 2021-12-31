Holt, Helen Lee
Helen Lee Miller Holt, 91, of Greensboro, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Camden Health and Rehab. She was the loving wife of the late James William Holt.
Born on March 14, 1930 in Rockingham County, she was the daughter of the late Dave and Florence Miller. Helen retired from Lorillard and had a servant's heart. She loved Jesus first and foremost and then she loved and cared for her family. Helen also enjoyed watching golf, word search puzzles, and tomato sandwiches. She was a member of Church Street Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Walter Miller, David Miller, Bill Miller, Eliza Harris, and Gladys Mitchell.
Helen is survived by her two sons, James Wayne Holt and wife Judy and Michael Lynn Holt and wife Lesa; three grandchildren, Rodney Holt and wife Cari, Brandi Beal and husband Todd, and Wes Holt; six great-grandchildren, Bridgette, Danny, and Mason Beal and Lilly, Kennedy, and Garrett Holt; sisters, Jo Anne Southard and Martha Bowman; sisters-in-law, Inez Miller, Ruth Martin, and Sue Fain; and numerous niece, nephews, and other family members.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home on North Elm Street.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at Church Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
), the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
), or Greater Greensboro Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
for the Holt family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.