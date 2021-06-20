Jones, Helen Bernice Cole



August 17, 1924 - June 17, 2021



Helen Bernice Cole Jones departure for her heavenly home on Thursday, June 17. She was born August 17, 1924, in High Point, N.C. "Miss Helen," as she affectionately was called by many, was the fifth of ten children born to the late James Vernice and Cleo Lindsey Cole.



During her time here on earth, she positively impacted and blessed the lives of many.



Her husband, the Rev. Luther Harding Jones, preceded her in death on October 27, 2004. They were married for 58 years. She was an active member of the Saints Home United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem for many years. In 2004 when she relocated to Greensboro with her daughter and son-in-law, she joined the Raleigh's Crossroads United Methodist Church. She remained active there as long as her health permitted.



"Miss Helen" will be remembered for an earthly journey where she showed us what it means to be a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sibling, mother-in-law, family member, friend and neighbor. She had a servant's heart. This gift allowed her to serve and minister to others in Jesus' name. She humbly sacrificed for so many.



Left to build on her legacy of service and to cherish her precious memories are her daughter, Sandra Jones Wright Wallington and husband Chuck of the home; her son, Luther Lazar Jones and wife Debra of Kernersville; grandsons: Cedric Wright of Greensboro; Antoine Jones and wife Jess-Mara of Charlotte; Anton Jones of Durham; great-granddaughter Heaven Carter of Charlotte; brother Robert Cole and wife Carrie of Springfield, Va.; sister Doris Cole Shoffner and husband Garnett of Bellevue, NE; and sister-in-law Eugenia Cole of Harrisburg, PA. Additional family members, whom she loved with all of her heart, include her beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.



A celebration of Life for "Miss Helen will be held on Tuesday, June 22, at the Perry J. Brown Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. The service will begin at noon. The burial will follow at Piedmont Memorial Gardens, 3663 Piedmont Memorial Drive, Winston-Salem. Those who attend the visitation, service and burial are required to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Health & Welfare Committee at Raleigh's Crossroads United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 19288, Greensboro, NC, 27419-9288.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.