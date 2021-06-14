Kington, Helen Brookbank
February 5, 1930 - June 11, 2021
Helen Brookbank Kington, 91, of Summerfield passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Beacon Place.
Mrs. Kington's funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 at Liberty Wesleyan Church with Pastor Danny Janes officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Helen was born in Rockingham County on February 5, 1930 the daughter of the late Gurney and Posey James Brookbank. She retired from Richardson-Vick/Proctor & Gamble where she worked as a line supervisor. She was a long-time and devoted member of Liberty Wesleyan Church where she taught Sunday School across all age groups for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elroy Kington; daughter Debra Gail Kington; brothers Elwood Brookbank and Lonnie Brookbank; and sisters Judy Hefner, Polly Neal, and Kat Walker.
Surviving are sons Morris Kington and his wife, Donna and Jeff Kington and his wife, Betty all of Summerfield; grandchildren Carrie Macy (David) of Oak Ridge, Bryan Kington (Lauren) of Kernersville, Will Lee of Virginia and Eric Dexter of Colorado; and great grandchildren Callie Kington, Skyler Kington, Nolan Macy, Elena Macy, and Savannah Hatley.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale.
Memorial donations may be directed to Authoracare, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 14, 2021.