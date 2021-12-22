McLendon, Helen N.
June 30, 1925 - December 14, 2021
Helen N. McLendon (known as Nellie) died. She was the second daughter to Gunnar and Mary Nelson of Proctor, Vermont. Nellie was educated in the local schools and graduated from Elmira College. She served four years in administrative education at Elmira College, the Ethel Walker School and Cornell University. Nellie also served on the National Board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. In the British Order of St. John of Jerusalem, she was designated Dame of Grace.
Nellie is survived by a daughter who lives in California, a son who lives in North Carolina, a grandson and great-granddaughter. She is also survived by eight stepchildren and twenty step-grandchildren and counting.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Foundation of FirstHealth or Sandhills Community College.
