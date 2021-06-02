Rabinovitz, Helen Jacqueline



December 15, 1926 - May 28, 2021



Helen Jacqueline Rabinovitz, 94, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2021 at The Elms at Abbotswood.



Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 15, 1926 to the late Margaret Mary Murphy and Carl J Jaixen, Jackie grew up in Philadelphia, attending West Philadelphia Catholic Girls' High School. In 1948, she received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, PA. Jackie married Robert Patterson in 1948 and they raised their four children in Massachusetts. Jackie was a strong, loving mother, deeply committed to raising her children to be responsible and caring individuals; and always offering them unconditional support, encouragement and love.



In 1970, Jackie married her second husband, Aaron Rabinovitz, and they shared more than thirty years together until Aaron's death in 2001. During these years, Jackie and Aaron lived in a number of places, including Wellesley, MA, New York City, Dobbs Ferry, NY, Tokyo, Japan and Austin, TX, finally settling in the Adams Farm area of Greensboro, NC to spend their retirement years near family.



Throughout her life, Jackie had a passion for connecting with and helping people. She was kind, generous, optimistic and altruistic. She took time to nurture relationships and had a great many friendships which endured over the course of a lifetime. During her last two decades, Jackie built a fulfilling life in the Greensboro community, making numerous friends in her neighborhood and through her church, and enjoying the close proximity of her children. A member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Jackie was a deeply spiritual person whose faith was expressed in countless acts of love, caring, compassion and service. Her joy in life was fueled by her attitude of acceptance, her unending gratitude, and her capacity to find the good in all circumstances. She spent many hours of her retirement years volunteering for Meals on Wheels, the Guilford County Democratic Party, Ten Thousand Villages and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.



Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, Aaron Rabinovitz. She is survived by her son, Timothy J. Patterson (and wife, Kathleen Forbes) of Greensboro, NC; her daughters, Robin Patterson Campbell Puckett (and husband Robert H. Puckett) of Kernersville, NC; Marcia Patterson Vanard (and husband, Ronald Vanard) of Greensboro, NC; Randy Ellen Patterson of Greensboro, NC; granddaughters Rebecca Burns Campbell (and husband, Matthew Hammitt) of Asheville, NC and Alexis Jaixen Campbell of Asheville, NC; step-grandchildren Cassidy Puckett of Atlanta, GA, Tad Puckett of S. Deerfield, MA, Christine Vanard of Concord, NC and Andrew Vanard of Greensboro, NC.



A memorial service celebrating Jackie's life will be held on Sunday, June 13th at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.



The family is especially grateful for the extraordinary kindness, love and care shown to Jackie by her caregivers at the Elms at Abbotswood during the final two years of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: the Employee Appreciation Fund, c/o Abbotswood at Irving Park, 3504 Flint Street, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC 27407



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 6, 2021.