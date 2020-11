Helen Scales Mahoney



Greensboro — Helen Scales Mahoney, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1pm Tuesday November 3,2020 at Guilford Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held from 1pm-7pm Monday, November 2, 2020 at Perry- Spencer Funeral Home,Madison. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Madison.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.