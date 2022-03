Helen Friddle Smith



Greensboro — Helen Friddle Smith, 84, died Saturday, December 11, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 18 at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ in Whitsett. Visitation Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.