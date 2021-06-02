Tedder, Helen Delores Garner
November 25, 1933 - May 26, 2021
High Point, NC - Helen Delores Garner Tedder, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at WFBH-High Point Medical Center.
Helen was born in High Point on November 25, 1933 to the late Jerome Garner and Vera Kersey Garner. Her husband, Robert Henry Tedder, and their son, Robert Lynn Tedder, also preceded her in death.
Helen was a faithful worshipper at Christ United Methodist Church, where she was a member of "Joyful Sounds" and served on Meals on Wheels. She also participated in the "Young at Heart" fellowship group. She worked over 20 years for a national Christian organization in Richmond, VA.
Helen enjoyed golf, line dancing, and crafting, especially making ceramic Christmas trees. She also loved animals, and was known to stop traffic for wayward dogs. All who knew her will miss her kindness, her humor, and her spunk.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Debra Tedder Chubb, and son-in-law T. Spence Chubb, of Arlington, VA; sisters Margie Dunlap, Carol G. Briley, and Barbara Mikels and her husband, Charles, all of High Point. She left seven grandchildren: Cory and Eric Chubb, Clancy Tedder, and Kate, Joseph, Paige and Alison Anderson, and one great-grandchild.
The family will greet friends on Sunday, June 6, from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Home at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, followed by a service celebrating Helen's life at 3 p.m. Reverend Jeff Martin will officiate.
The family requests that donations be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 2, 2021.