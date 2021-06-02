Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Delores Garner Tedder
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive
High Point, NC
Tedder, Helen Delores Garner

November 25, 1933 - May 26, 2021

High Point, NC - Helen Delores Garner Tedder, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at WFBH-High Point Medical Center.

Helen was born in High Point on November 25, 1933 to the late Jerome Garner and Vera Kersey Garner. Her husband, Robert Henry Tedder, and their son, Robert Lynn Tedder, also preceded her in death.

Helen was a faithful worshipper at Christ United Methodist Church, where she was a member of "Joyful Sounds" and served on Meals on Wheels. She also participated in the "Young at Heart" fellowship group. She worked over 20 years for a national Christian organization in Richmond, VA.

Helen enjoyed golf, line dancing, and crafting, especially making ceramic Christmas trees. She also loved animals, and was known to stop traffic for wayward dogs. All who knew her will miss her kindness, her humor, and her spunk.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Debra Tedder Chubb, and son-in-law T. Spence Chubb, of Arlington, VA; sisters Margie Dunlap, Carol G. Briley, and Barbara Mikels and her husband, Charles, all of High Point. She left seven grandchildren: Cory and Eric Chubb, Clancy Tedder, and Kate, Joseph, Paige and Alison Anderson, and one great-grandchild.

The family will greet friends on Sunday, June 6, from 2 until 2:45 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Home at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, followed by a service celebrating Helen's life at 3 p.m. Reverend Jeff Martin will officiate.

The family requests that donations be made to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27409.

Condolences may be shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com.

Cumby Family Funeral Service

1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Jun
6
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Cumby Family Funeral Service
1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cumby Family Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cumby Family Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.