Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry Moseley Sackett III
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Sackett, III, Henry Moseley

July 31, 1942 - December 18, 2020

Henry Moseley Sackett, III passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 with his beloved wife of 55 years, Julie, by his side. He was born July 31, 1942, in Lynchburg, VA, and was the son of Henry and Vera Sackett.

Henry grew up in Lynchburg and graduated from E.C. Glass High School, where he lettered in football, basketball and track. He attended Washington and Lee University, where as a true scholar-athlete he continued to compete in football, basketball, and track, and where he was named the 1960-61 Freshman Athlete of the Year. He graduated from W&L in 1964, and in 2008 was inducted with the rest of the 1961 football team into the W&L Athletics Hall of Fame, where they were recognized as one of the greatest teams in W&L's athletic history.

It was during his time at W&L that Henry met a beautiful Sweet Briar College student from Illinois named Julie Bradshaw. Henry and Julie married on July 31, 1965. Henry received a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law in 1967, and moved his young family to Richmond, where he clerked under Supreme Court of Virginia Justice Thomas C. Gordon.

At the end of his clerkship, Henry returned to Lynchburg and joined Edmunds & Williams, where he had a long and distinguished legal career. He was a member of both the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys and the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association, was included in Virginia Business Magazine's Legal Elite and The Best Lawyers in America. He was active in national, state and local bar organizations, and most notably, served as the Chairman of the Character and Fitness Committee of the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners.

In addition to his wife Julie, Henry is survived by his children: Henry (Lucy) Sackett of Greensboro, NC, Matt (Cathy) Sackett of Lynchburg, VA, Emily (Roy Woolwine) Mumford of Richmond, VA, and Christopher (Drewry) Sackett of Lexington, VA; 12 adoring grandchildren: Ansley, Matthew, Molly, Julia, Annie, Mary Elizabeth, Sally, Robert, Rosa, Henry, Beck and Walker; and brother Luck (Laura) Sackett and sister Ann (Bobby) Harris, both of Lynchburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, Keith Mumford, and grandson, Frank Woolwine.

Henry was happiest when he was fishing, spending time at the beach with his family, working in his vegetable garden, and telling stories about growing up on Warwick Lane. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and fun grandfather. He will be missed more than words can describe.

Funeral arrangements will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make a contribution to one of the following: the Lynchburg Humane Society, the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lynchburg Beacon of Hope, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family extends our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff of Runk & Pratt, Generation Solutions, and Seven Hills Hospice, who so lovingly cared for Henry.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Henry was one of the very first individuals I met at W&L. We had the opportunity to play a variety of sports together for the university over our four years together. He always personified what a W&L man should strive to be: honest, truthful, caring, moral and productive. When I had the pleasure of dining with him at our fiftieth reunion, it was obvious he lived by those same goals. It was a real honor to have known Henry. God bless his entire family.
Stuart J. Yoffe, MD.
Friend
December 14, 2021
Years ago, I worked for Henry at the Edmunds & Williams firm as a young attorney. He was one of the finest lawyers and people I have ever known. Working with him and learning from him was the most rewarding experience of my legal career, and because of that, I have thought about him often over the years. To his family, I can´t imagine how profound you must feel this great loss, and you have my deepest sympathies.
Michael Lewis
December 31, 2020
Sending along our deepest sympathy to the family of this wonderful man who demonstrated integrity and compassion.
Harold and Patti Black
December 29, 2020
Wow. What a shock to see this obituary!!! My sincerest sympathies to the family.
Beth Rini Scott
Friend
December 26, 2020
Henry was respected and loved by all who knew him. His life was filled with accomplishments . A great loss of an extraordinary man and citizen.
Paul Alison Sackett
December 22, 2020
My condolences to Henry's family and friends. I have fond memories of Henry as a school and teammate.
Mel Parker
December 22, 2020
Julie, On behalf of all the Members of The McCammon Group, I extend our condolences to you and your family. What a wonderful man, and such a terrible loss. John McCammon
John B McCammon
December 21, 2020
My condolences to your family. May God comfort you all with his love.
Gloria Miller
December 21, 2020
My prayers and sympathy go out to Julie and the family for your loss of Henry. I had the privilege and opportunity of working with him as his paralegal for many years. He was a hard working, humble man with the highest integrity. He will be greatly missed.
Susan Summers
December 21, 2020
I had the good fortune to know Henry due to my handling insurance claims for The Travelers Insurance Company. I´m pretty sure I supervised the first case Henry ever litigated. He and his father were top notch litigators. Besides being a great attorney he was also a first class great guy. I used to run into him and his sons at Nags Head when our annual surf fishing trips coincided. It was always good to see him. His friends at Travelers are so sorry for the family´s loss.
Warren Ferguson
December 20, 2020
The Sackett family were surrogate parents to my son, Casey Zimmer, during some rough years in Lynchburg. I am forever grateful to Julie and Henry
Judi Harlow-Huben
December 20, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to the entire family. Henry was a great guy, a tremendous athlete and a good friend. From our first meeting in 1960, I always felt Henry typified a W & L gentleman. It was a honor to know him.
Stuart J Yoffe, MD
December 20, 2020
The Sacketts and the Hapgoods lived 2 houses away from each other on that legendary Warwick Lane. Big Henry and Vera were among the nicest adults I ever knew, and Henry was their true son in that regard. My husband Bob remembers Henry too as a sterling athlete, both in High School and in college. Our sympathies to you all for this sad loss.
Sue Hapgood Satterfield
December 20, 2020
I´m so very sorry to hear about the passing of Henry. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the Sackett Family during this difficult time. May peace be with you all.
Will Cleland
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results