Henry was one of the very first individuals I met at W&L. We had the opportunity to play a variety of sports together for the university over our four years together. He always personified what a W&L man should strive to be: honest, truthful, caring, moral and productive. When I had the pleasure of dining with him at our fiftieth reunion, it was obvious he lived by those same goals. It was a real honor to have known Henry. God bless his entire family.

Stuart J. Yoffe, MD. Friend December 14, 2021