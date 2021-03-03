Greensboro — Herman Eugene Davis, Sr., 86 , died Monday, March 1, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., March 4, at Lakeview Memorial Park, 3600 N. O'Henry Blvd. Forbis & Dick North Elm Street Chapel is assisting the family.
You will be missed Uncle Herman. I love you and know you are in a much better place with no more pain. I know you are at peace and rejoicing with our heavenly father. I know one day I will see you again.
Karen Sweeney
March 3, 2021
Rest in peace Uncle Herman, You will be missed very much. I love you and I will miss you.
Becky Sizemore
March 3, 2021
Uncle Herman lifted our spirits every time we spoke to him. He never worried, always said he knew where he was going. RIP, we love you.
Willard and Cindi Sharpe Sharpe
March 3, 2021
Uncle Herman, you were the best you will be greatly missed, heaven has gained another Angel. I know you are shouting on high and singing with the Angel's, I will see you again this isn't good by I love you. Diane Davis.
Diane Davis
Family
March 3, 2021
Rest in paradise! Uncle Herman.. You left behind lots of memories that I will Always cherish forever! You will truly be missed by many!
Rhonda D Harrell
March 3, 2021
Rest in paradise! Uncle Herman.. You were definitely one of a kind! You left behind lots of memories & I will cherish those forever ! Miss you already!