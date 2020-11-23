Harris, Herman W.
July 6, 1929 - November 21, 2020
Herman W. Harris, age 91, passed away peacefully November 21, 2020 after several years of declining health.
A Graveside service will be held 11am Tuesday November 24, 2020 at Overlook Cemetery. Mr. Harris will lie-in-repose from 10am until 6pm Monday.
Herman was born in Spray, NC, July 6, 1929 to Charles and Ola Harris. He was raised in Carolina Heights and had many friends from his childhood. He met Christine Strutton in his youth and they married April 2, 1948.
He was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Brethren where he served as a Deacon. Herman was a supervisor at DuPont for 38 years, retiring in 1985. His greatest joy in life was being with his family and many dear friends.
Preceding him in addition to his parents were sisters Evelyn Slaughter (Carson) and Charline Jones (Andrew).
Surviving him is wife Christine S. Harris, son Mike and wife Lisa, grandchildren Lauren Murray (Nate), Chad Harris (Heidi), Benjamin Harris (Christina), Grayson Harris, and Hunter Harris (Morgan), eight great-grandchildren, nephew Ron Slaughter (Rose)
Memorials to be made to Home and Family life at the First Church of the Brethren, 730 Church Street Eden, NC.
Online Condolences to be made at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 23, 2020.