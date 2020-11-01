Turkel, Hetty



February 12, 1954 - October 28, 2020



Hetty Turkel, a former educator at Heritage High School, food service professional, and resident of Conyers for almost 25 years, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, where she has lived since leaving Conyers in 2013. She was 66 years old.



She is survived by her two children, Hetty Scopel and Daniel Brown, both graduates of Salem High School; two wonderful children-in-law, Steven Scopel and Jessica Hoptay Brown; and 5 beautiful grandchildren, Arelly Ponciano Bermudez, Hetty Isabella Scopel, Grant Scopel, Will Brown, and Reed Brown. She is survived by her siblings Cathy Cox, Bob Cox, and Susan Shelton Cox. She is predeceased by her brother, Ben Cox, her father, Robert G Cox, and her mother, Hetty Howard Cox. Hetty was a cherished "Mimi" to a large and loving family.



Hetty was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina in 1954. She graduated from Western Carolina University with a BS and MS in Home Economics. She married twice, once to Bill Brown, with whom she had her two children, and then to Marshall Turkel. In her final years, she was single and ready to mingle.



Hetty enjoyed reading, movies, and playing cards. She loved talking on the phone with friends, her dogs, and snuggling in bed with her family. She leaves behind a lifetime of memories, most of them filled with laughter and a knowing wink.



A funeral service is planned for 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 31st, at the Muirs Chapel Cemetery in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hetty will be laid to rest with her mother and father.



In lieu of flowers, her family would love for you to buy a book for someone in need. Hetty loved to read, and she taught both of her children that books can teach, inspire, challenge, and comfort.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service, 2110 Veasley Street, Greensboro, NC is assisting the family.



