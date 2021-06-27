Kivett, Hilda KernJune 10, 1930 - June 8, 2021With profound sadness and broken hearts, the family of Hilda Kern Kivett (aka Memaw) announce her passing on June 8, 2021.Hilda was born 90 years ago in Ether NC; to the late Hessie Freeman Kern and Clyde Jennings Kern.Preceded in death by her soulmate and the love of her life Charles Thomas Kivett, Sr. (aka Tommy), a sister, Joan K. Clark, and brother Clyde J. Kern Jr.Hilda is survived by her son, Charlie, and wife Angie; daughter, Teresa; beloved grandchildren: Elizabeth (Dave), Jordan (Ron), Whitney (Josh) and Max; great grandchildren Chloe, Scott, Weston, Henley, River, , sister Billie Phillips, brother Milton Kern, nieces, nephews, and numerous other family members that she adored.Her legacy is one of immeasurable love, loyalty, unselfish acts of kindness and devotion to family and friends. An amazing role model, beautiful both inside and out who led by example.She was extremely organized, never met a stranger, never judged, or criticized, loved collectibles, expressing her political opinion, QVC auto-ship and trying new gadgets or products. Her house was filled with family pictures (all dated), greeting cards that spanned her lifetime and letters that were beautifully written to family members. Although the last 3 years left her with an inability to do many of the things we take for granted, she was always able to express her love and gratitude for having us in her life.She had an affinity for inspirational quotes and wrote prayers that were read on special occasions. Quotes and prayers that were written on pieces of paper, placed in drawers, taped to mirrors and displayed on her refrigerator."Be with those less fortunate, give them the strength they need. Thank you for blessing me with my loving family, help each of us to be a blessing to others." – Hilda Kern KivettA heartfelt thank you for the loving care and friendship of Eva Torok, her caregiver and Lindsay Medaloni and staff with AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice).A private service will take place at a later date TBD.Forbis and Dick Funeral Service1118 N. Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401