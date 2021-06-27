Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hilda Kern Kivett
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Kivett, Hilda Kern

June 10, 1930 - June 8, 2021

With profound sadness and broken hearts, the family of Hilda Kern Kivett (aka Memaw) announce her passing on June 8, 2021.

Hilda was born 90 years ago in Ether NC; to the late Hessie Freeman Kern and Clyde Jennings Kern.

Preceded in death by her soulmate and the love of her life Charles Thomas Kivett, Sr. (aka Tommy), a sister, Joan K. Clark, and brother Clyde J. Kern Jr.

Hilda is survived by her son, Charlie, and wife Angie; daughter, Teresa; beloved grandchildren: Elizabeth (Dave), Jordan (Ron), Whitney (Josh) and Max; great grandchildren Chloe, Scott, Weston, Henley, River, , sister Billie Phillips, brother Milton Kern, nieces, nephews, and numerous other family members that she adored.

Her legacy is one of immeasurable love, loyalty, unselfish acts of kindness and devotion to family and friends. An amazing role model, beautiful both inside and out who led by example.

She was extremely organized, never met a stranger, never judged, or criticized, loved collectibles, expressing her political opinion, QVC auto-ship and trying new gadgets or products. Her house was filled with family pictures (all dated), greeting cards that spanned her lifetime and letters that were beautifully written to family members. Although the last 3 years left her with an inability to do many of the things we take for granted, she was always able to express her love and gratitude for having us in her life.

She had an affinity for inspirational quotes and wrote prayers that were read on special occasions. Quotes and prayers that were written on pieces of paper, placed in drawers, taped to mirrors and displayed on her refrigerator.

"Be with those less fortunate, give them the strength they need. Thank you for blessing me with my loving family, help each of us to be a blessing to others." – Hilda Kern Kivett

A heartfelt thank you for the loving care and friendship of Eva Torok, her caregiver and Lindsay Medaloni and staff with AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice).

A private service will take place at a later date TBD.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N. Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Your family is definitely in my thoughts as you celebrate your Mom. You can remember the good times, be comforted by the love, and celebrate a life well-lived. Now and always "Thinking of You" Martha
Martha H Faw
Other
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results