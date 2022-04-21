Mitchell, Hilda Roberts
September 8, 1921 - April 19, 2022
MADISON – Hilda Roberts Mitchell, 100, left this earthly life on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Woodland Cemetery in Madison with Reverend Chuck Hutchens and Reverend Don Tabler officiating.
Mrs. Mitchell was born on September 8, 1921 in Rockingham County to the late James Wright Roberts and Lottie Sherron Roberts. She retired as a kindergarten teacher with Guilford County Schools and was a faithful member of Eden United Methodist Church. Hilda was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and was a special friend to many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben Berkley Mitchell, Sr.; grandson, John Matt Mitchell; sisters, Ailene Joyce and Lucille Westmoreland and brother, Jim Roberts.
Survivors include her two sons, Ruben Berkley Mitchell, Jr. (Betty), and John Wright Mitchell (Joni); five grandchildren, Mitch Mitchell (Mary Beth), Anna Carroll (Kent), Mary Margaret Bailey (David), Sara Norman, Lee Ann Bolton (Jess); ten great-grandchildren, Ella, Emily, Emma Kate, Levi, Ethan, Mitchell, Gavin, Fisher, Silas, and Luca; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Eden United Methodist Church Children's Fund, 844 Eden Church Road, Madison, NC 27025.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
