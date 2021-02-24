Menu
Holt Wagoner
Wagoner, Holt

August 24, 1932 - February 22, 2021

Holt Wagoner, 88, went home to be with the Lord February 22, 2021.

Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Emmanuel Wesleyan Church, where he was a member, with Pastor David Surratt officiating. A "walk through" time of visiting with the family will be held at the church from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday just prior to the service. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.

Holt was the son of the late Ruby Montgomery and Carl Albert Wagoner. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margie Joann Pruitt Wagoner; grandson, Joseph McCollum; sisters, Evelyn Ward, Emily Hoover, Carol Kinsey, Dot Apple, and Doris Jewel. Holt was retired from P. Lorillard Tobacco Company.

Survivors include his daughters, Sharon Reid of Whitsett, and Lynn Sprague and Bruce of Oak Ridge; sons, Landy Fain of Randleman, and Bucky Wagoner and Debby of McLeansville; grandchildren, Krista McCollum, Michelle Hernandez, Michael Fain, Brian Sprague, Katie Hopkins, Jamey Waltermyer, and Jordan Wagoner; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Kaden, Carmella, Isaac, and JJ; sisters, Cynthia Sherman and Jack of Ether, NC, and Judy Chambers of Asheboro; brother, Hoyt Wagoner of El Paso, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
