Bowden, Homer Andrew
July 6, 1946 - March 18, 2022
Kernersville- Mr. Homer Andrew Bowden, 75, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born July 6, 1946, in Stokes County, the son of Roger and Ruby Wood Bowden. He was a member of Smith Grove Baptist Church, where he loved working with the youth through the Bible Club or Vacation Bible School. Retiring from Cone Mills, Homer served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed gardening, farming, reading history, but most of all riding his tractor was his joy. A caring man who overcame his disability, he was gentle and would help anyone in need. He was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Barbara May Bowden; his mother, Ruby Bowden of Oak Ridge; his sister, Carol Stafford (Larry) of Oak Ridge; his sister-in-law, Shirley Shelton of Greensboro; a host of nieces, nephews and friends; his dog, Rusty and his family of outdoor cats. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Smith Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Chuck Peters and Pastor Bruce Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2022.