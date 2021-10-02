Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reverend Homer "Dutch" Dawkins
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC
Homer Dawkins

Greensboro — Homer Dawkins, 79, died Saturday, September 25, 2021. The funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 4 at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 600 E. Florida Street.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew's United Methodist Church
600 E. Florida Street, NC
Funeral services provided by:
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We send our sincere sympathy to the Dawkins Family in these difficult times of their loss, but Pray for God's ever biding help with the strength to endure all things in your futher Bob Chiles and family. St. Matthews United Methodist Church
Robert Chiles and family
October 4, 2021
Remembering the good times. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ron Bruner
School
October 3, 2021
I was so saddened to read that Rev. Dawkins passed. I remember my years with you as a family, and his name came up over and over again. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Dr. Ralph Davison
School
October 2, 2021
My condolences to the family in the passing of Rev Dawkins he was my former pastor with a kind spirit. Sending prayers for his beautiful wife and children.
Toni Lisa Parson Jones
Other
October 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results