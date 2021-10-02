We send our sincere sympathy to the Dawkins Family in these difficult times of their loss, but Pray for God's ever biding help with the strength to endure all things in your futher
Bob Chiles and family.
St. Matthews United Methodist Church
Robert Chiles and family
October 4, 2021
Remembering the good times. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ron Bruner
October 3, 2021
I was so saddened to read that Rev. Dawkins passed. I remember my years with you as a family, and his name came up over and over again. Please accept my sincere condolences.
Dr. Ralph Davison
October 2, 2021
My condolences to the family in the passing of Rev Dawkins he was my former pastor with a kind spirit. Sending prayers for his beautiful wife and children.