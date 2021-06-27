Menu
Homer Ray Thornburg
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Thornburg, Homer Ray

February 24, 1948 - June 20, 2021

Mr. Homer Ray Thornburg, 73, of Denton and formerly of Pleasant Garden, passed away on June 20, 2021, at Universal Healthcare in Ramseur.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 28, at George Brothers Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm at the funeral home prior to the service. The burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.

Mr. Thornburg was born on February 24, 1948, in Guilford County to the late Edward Columbus Thornburg and Ruby Leona Sparks Thornburg. He was retired from US Truck and Trailer after more than 20 years of service. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Jones Thornburg; and brothers, Gary and E.C. Thornburg.

Homer was a Jack of all trades. Many people looked to him for advice or help because they knew he would know the answer. He was willing to help anyone with any task, big or small. He was loved by all.

Mr. Thornburg is survived by his son, Jay Thornburg (Jamie); grandsons, Levi Nance and Nathan Nance; brother, Jerry Thornburg (Toni) and sister, Joyce Isley (Floyd).

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Randolph County.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Jun
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
