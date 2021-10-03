Greensboro — Hosanna McLean Diggs, 68, died Saturday, September 25, 2021. Her funeral will be Monday, October 4: viewing 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; service will follow at Evangel Fellowship, 2207 E. Cone Blvd. Regional Memorial Cremation is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
I worked with Hosanna in Fine Jewelry years ago at Belks. What a Wonderful person she was. I always stopped to chat with her when I went shopping. I just saw her in July and we laughed and talked just like old times. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Your family is in my prayers .....especially her Beloved husband.
Barbara Cernansky
October 8, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Andrea Warren
October 7, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your wife, Hossana. It has been years since we've seen one another but seems like yesterday. Please know that we are praying for you and your family during this hour of your bereavement. Remember that they that wait on the Lord shall renew their strength.
Phillip E Lucas
October 6, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Melvin L. Diggs II
October 5, 2021
Hosanna was a dear freind of mine.
She would stop on a dime to pray for you no matter what the problem may be. She will lay her hands on you and be about her father's business. That beautiful soul will be missed. I send my prayers to the family for peace. God bless you all.
Denise Strayhorn
October 4, 2021
To Anthony and the Family. Deepest sympathy on your lost. I remember meeting Hoseanna when I was around 11-years old. She had long braids and beautiful make-up. I know she will be truly missed. God be with you and your family. Sincerely, Diana
Diana Mitchell (Diggs)
October 4, 2021
My deepest condolences to you, Mr. Diggs, and your family. You all are in my heart and thoughts through this difficult time. Please feel free to reach out.
Your neighbor, James
October 4, 2021
GOD bless the family
anthony r knight
October 4, 2021
My condolences to you and your family.She will truly be missed.Praying for your comfort and peace.
Addie Watson
October 3, 2021
My condolences to you and your family Hosanna was truly a dressing diva. I truly enjoyed seeing her beautiful face when I worked at Dillards.My God comfort the family.
Carolyn
October 3, 2021
My Condolences to the Family, and prayer for strength, comfort and peace in Jesus Name.
Brenda Dorsett
October 3, 2021
My condolences to you and your family Kia during this time. Hosanna was truly a beacon of light. We worked together at Dressbarn and I will always remember her beautiful soul.
Veda Wall Burch
October 3, 2021
To Kia and The Diggs Family. I will always remember Hosanna as "The Original Diva" and that sweet sweet spirit of hers. I hope you find comfort in knowing that she knew and loved The Lord and is now at peace with him. I will keep you in my prayers.