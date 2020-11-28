Reynolds, Howard Bryson



April 12, 1928 - November 25, 2020



Howard Bryson Reynolds, 92, of Julian, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Randolph Hospice House.



A private funeral service will be held with the family.



Howard was the son of the late Edison Vane Reynolds and Edna Bertha Stubblefield Reynolds. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margie Garrett Reynolds; daughter, Pamela Kennedy; son, David Reynolds; and brothers, Dale Reynolds and Leon Reynolds.



He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Reynolds; stepdaughter, Joyce Morris (Alger); stepson, Mike Garrett (Barbie); grandchildren, Nicole Phillips, Jerome Kennedy, Amy Taylor, Crystal Powell, Dylan Reynolds, Colton Reynolds, Candice Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5721 Methodist Road, Greensboro, NC 27406.



Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve Howard's family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 28, 2020.