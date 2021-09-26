Greensboro — Howard A. Coomes, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Community in Christ, Presbyterian, 5401 Liberty Rd. Greensboro, NC 27406. A reception will follow the service at the church. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 26, 2021.
Elaine and family: My deepest sympathy in the loss of a fine man who became a stalwart in the hardware rep. Business. His quick friendship was welcomed when he called on me as a new female buyer at Odell Hdwe in `83. Always a southern gentleman and Even later every time we might run into you guys! I share in your loss. Dale Middleton