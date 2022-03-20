Crider, Sr., Howard LeeMay 9, 1940 - March 18, 2022Mr. Howard L. Crider, Sr. age 81, of Brown Summit, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 18, 2022.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lawndale at Reedy Fork Cemetery, formerly known as Reedy Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.Howard was born May 9, 1940, in Franklin County, VA to the late Lawson and Eunice Crider. Howard enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, fishing, and was an altogether handyman. He attended True Light Baptist Church in Greensboro. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy F. Crider of the home. Son, Howard L. Crider, Jr., and wife Josee, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Also surviving are brothers, Lester "Buddy" Crider and wife, Reba, of McLeansville, Arthur "Oddie" Crider and Wife Judy of Brown Summit.The family wishes to thank Community Hospice, their caregivers, especially Loraine, Betty, Precious and Ashley for all their special care.