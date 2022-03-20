Menu
Howard Lee Crider Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Crider, Sr., Howard Lee

May 9, 1940 - March 18, 2022

Mr. Howard L. Crider, Sr. age 81, of Brown Summit, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 18, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Lawndale at Reedy Fork Cemetery, formerly known as Reedy Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Howard was born May 9, 1940, in Franklin County, VA to the late Lawson and Eunice Crider. Howard enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, fishing, and was an altogether handyman. He attended True Light Baptist Church in Greensboro. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy F. Crider of the home. Son, Howard L. Crider, Jr., and wife Josee, of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Also surviving are brothers, Lester "Buddy" Crider and wife, Reba, of McLeansville, Arthur "Oddie" Crider and Wife Judy of Brown Summit.

The family wishes to thank Community Hospice, their caregivers, especially Loraine, Betty, Precious and Ashley for all their special care.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:50p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N, Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Peggy & family, know it is a sad time for you all, but Howard is now healed. We remain in hope, as God´s promise, that we will see our loved ones at the appointed time. May Howard Rest In Peace and rise in glory. Love & God Bless
Rozena Huizinga
Family
March 20, 2022
I am sorry to,hear of Howard's death, I lost Reid in 2019. It hurts but I know they r in God's hands. .love u. And God bless call me sometime 336 6210089
Becky Cagle
Friend
March 20, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss May God wrap his loving arms around you and your family Prayer coming your way.
Becky Perkins
Family
March 20, 2022
