It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. The Rouse family sadly announces the transitioning of Howard Rouse III, 56, of Stoneville, North Carolina on March 3, 2021.



Howard was a native of Rockingham County since his birth on March 25, 1964. Howard matriculated from Madison Mayodan Senior High School in 1982. During high school, he established himself as a true confidant, sportsman and attentive school bus driver. After graduation, Howard continued his education to earn a degree in diesel engine and truck technology at Watterson's Diesel Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.



Upon graduation, Howard returned to Stoneville to devote his life to Rouses Group Home and pursue his passion for farming. He was a gentle giant, but recognized as being true to himself. Howard was known for his warm smile and willingness to be compassionate to the needs of others. In his early years, he showed his devotion to his faith by becoming a member of First Baptist Church of Reidsville, NC.



Perry Spencer Funeral Home will hold a public viewing on Friday, March 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A socially-distanced graveside service will be held at Moyer's Cemetery, located at 5985 NC Hwy. 135, Stoneville, NC on Saturday, March 13 at 2 p.m. Reverend Dr. Clarence Laney will officiate.



Howard is preceded in death by his parents Howard Rouse, Jr. and Maxine Rouse. He is survived by his sons, Darren Moore; Stoneville, NC and DeAndre Rouse; Collinsville, VA; a sister, Debra Rouse; Summerfield, NC and a godsister, Beatrice Laney, Durham, NC; four aunts, Charlene Rouse; Columbia, SC; Anna Price; Stoneville, NC, Idella Kellam; Reidsville, NC and Willie Mae Lawson; Reidsville, NC. He leaves a host of cousins, extended family members and friends.



