Shepherd, III, Howard "Huey"
September 22, 1956 - June 15, 2021
It is with great sorrow; the family of Huey Shepherd shares his passing. Huey hiked his last trail on June 15, 2021.
A memorial service celebrating Huey's life will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 in the Tanger Family Bicentennial Gardens, Chandler Gazebo, 1105 Hobbs Rd., in Greensboro.
Huey was born September 22, 1956, in Greensboro and graduated from Ben L. Smith High School. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of Bessemer United Methodist Church. He earned a BS and Master's in Accounting from UNCG.
He proudly served twenty years in the Navy from 1985 to 2005. These years were filled with de-mining the waterway in the First Gulf War, participating in humanitarian operations in South Korea, and proudly serving on the "Battle Cat" USS Kitty Hawk supercarrier. For a pirate born too late, he loved this life.
Huey made many friends through his life and touched many lives, and was much loved by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by our father, Howard H. Shepherd Jr., in 2007 and our mother, Charlotte Hall Shepherd, in 2012.
Survivors include his sister, Jane Shepherd Willingham and her husband (Mike); nephew, Joshua; niece, Jennifer Willingham-Lane; great-nephew, Michael of Sugar Hill, GA; and his cousins, Cliff, Rick, and Robert Hall, Jean Freeman, Brett, Mark, Jeff, and Jay Shepherd.
Huey would leave us with one final thought from his life:
"I cannot change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails." James Dean
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Greensboro Public Library Foundation, P.O. Box 3178, Greensboro, NC 27402.
Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 4, 2021.