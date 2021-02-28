Menu
Howard Ray White Jr.
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
White, Jr., Howard Ray

June 19, 1946 - February 25, 2021

Howard "Ray" White, Jr., 74, passed away on Thursday February 25,2021 at his home.

Ray was born in Lumberton, N.C. to the late Howard and Oneila White. He graduated from Lumberton High School and UNC Pembroke (then Pembroke College).

He proudly served in the Army infantry armor recon spec in the early 70's.

He retired from Wells Fargo (formally First Union) after 22 years in mortgage banking and from Bank of America after 12 years. Ray enjoyed golf and going to Ocean Isle Beach.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Donna and sons Howard Ray White III (wife Marcia) and Virgil Adam White. Also 6 grandchildren.

Due to the Covid virus, A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the White family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
Donna , Ken anyI are very sorry about Ray. You and your family are in our prayers. Let me know if you need anything. Love, Susan Cloninger
Susan Cloninger
February 28, 2021
