Howard Whittington
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
South Stanly High School
FUNERAL HOME
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care - Albemarle
1835 Badin Rd
Albemarle, NC
Whittington, Howard

June 24, 1945 - December 28, 2021

Howard James Whittington, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 28, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle, NC followed by memorial service at 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Greensboro, NC with Rev. Jay Hilbinger presiding. Stanly Funeral Home in Albemarle, NC is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.stanlyfuneralhome.com.

Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle

1835 Badin Road. Albemarle, NC 28001
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Greensboro, NC
Jan
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Stanly Gardens of Memory
Albemarle, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Stanly Funeral & Cremation Care - Albemarle
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy to you all at this time of sorrow.
Judy Huffman
January 30, 2022
