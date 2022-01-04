Whittington, Howard
June 24, 1945 - December 28, 2021
Howard James Whittington, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 28, 2021. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Stanly Gardens of Memory in Albemarle, NC followed by memorial service at 3 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Greensboro, NC with Rev. Jay Hilbinger presiding. Stanly Funeral Home in Albemarle, NC is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.stanlyfuneralhome.com
.
Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle
1835 Badin Road. Albemarle, NC 28001
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 4, 2022.