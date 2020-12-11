Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ida Norman Barnes
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Barnes, Ida Norman

December 28, 1963 - December 10, 2020

Ida Norman Barnes, 56, passed away Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. She will lie in repose on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., for those wishing to come by to pay their respects.

Born December 28, 1963 in Rockingham County, NC, Ida was the daughter of the late Wilbur E. Norman and Marguerite Bugher Norman. She was a very active member of Aiken Summit Wesleyan Church in Axton, VA. She was a 1986 graduate of Rockingham Community College where she received her associate's degree in nursing. Ida was a registered nurse at Cone Health, Morehead Hospital and retired from UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.

She is survived by her husband, Arnold Barnes of the home; daughter, Hannah LeSueur (Paul) of Eden; son, Joseph Barnes of Eden; sister, Gayle Wilmoth (Danny) of Reidsville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Norman.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Reposing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
NC
Dec
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I will be praying for your family during this difficult time. I worked with Ida at the former Duke Specialty Clinic at Annie Penn Hospital. She was such a sweet person and deeply loved her family.
Susan Jones
December 31, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with Ida for many years at Annie Penn Hospital and she was a wonderful nurse and very kind and caring soul.
susan fitzgibbon shumaker
December 11, 2020
Prayers sent for all at this time.Ida will be greatly missed she was a loving and caring person.
Bridgett Olguin
December 11, 2020
Heaven has welcomed an angel. I will miss this special person ,she was a gentle sweet person .Gods peace be with her family.
Dixie H. Carrol
December 11, 2020
Love and prayers to all of you. Ida was a precious, kind lady and friend.
Dale Aldridge
December 11, 2020
Pastor Barnes and family, I am so sorry to her about the passing of Ida. You all are in my prayer.
Pastor Dustin Wilson
December 11, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results