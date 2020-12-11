Barnes, Ida Norman
December 28, 1963 - December 10, 2020
Ida Norman Barnes, 56, passed away Thursday morning, December 10, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. She will lie in repose on Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., for those wishing to come by to pay their respects.
Born December 28, 1963 in Rockingham County, NC, Ida was the daughter of the late Wilbur E. Norman and Marguerite Bugher Norman. She was a very active member of Aiken Summit Wesleyan Church in Axton, VA. She was a 1986 graduate of Rockingham Community College where she received her associate's degree in nursing. Ida was a registered nurse at Cone Health, Morehead Hospital and retired from UNC-Rockingham Health Care in Eden.
She is survived by her husband, Arnold Barnes of the home; daughter, Hannah LeSueur (Paul) of Eden; son, Joseph Barnes of Eden; sister, Gayle Wilmoth (Danny) of Reidsville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Norman.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 11, 2020.