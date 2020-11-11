Coble, Ila Mae HemphillJune 22, 1923 - November 8, 2020Ila Mae Hemphill Coble (97), died Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Flat Rock, NC.A funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro, NC 27407, Friday, November 13, at 2:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lutheran Church of Our Father.Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Coble family with arrangements.