Ila Mae Hemphill Coble
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Coble, Ila Mae Hemphill

June 22, 1923 - November 8, 2020

Ila Mae Hemphill Coble (97), died Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Flat Rock, NC.

A funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro, NC 27407, Friday, November 13, at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lutheran Church of Our Father.

Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Coble family with arrangements.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
