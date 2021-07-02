Menu
Inez Mabe Donathan
1931 - 2021
Donathan, Inez Mabe

May 25, 1931 - June 30, 2021

Inez Mabe Donathan, formerly of Donathan Rd., Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Annie Penn Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Evergreen Memory Gardens. A native of Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late James Franklin and Sarah Jackson Mabe and had lived in the Midway Community of Rockingham County most of her life. She was a former employee of Cone Mills, Southern Bell and Burlington Industries and was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. Inez was preceded in death by her husband, Luther Grover Donathan, her son-in-law: David DeBerry, sisters: Annie Ethel Davis and Virginia M. Taylor, and a brother: J.D. Mabe. Survivors include a daughter: Janet DeBerry of McLeansville, a son: Ernie D. Donathan of Reidsville, NC, grandchildren: Dale Donathan of Reidsville, and Brianne Jackson and husband Jake of Stoneville, great-grandchild: Logan Jackson of Stoneville. Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Donathan family. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Evergreen Memory Gardens
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
