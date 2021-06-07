Boswell, Iris Marie Gonneville
March 17, 1945 - June 4, 2021
Iris Gonneville Boswell, 76, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel in Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. Iris will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.
Iris was born in High Point, North Carolina to Raymond Ely and Margaret Thomas Gonneville on March 17, 1945.
Iris graduated from Ragsdale High School in 1963. She married James Vernon Boswell on July 3, 1963. They had two children, Darlene Boswell Chambers and her husband Anthony and Jason Lee Boswell and his wife, JoAnne; and two grandchildren, Nathan James Chambers and Samantha Kaye Chambers.
Iris was the owner and operator of Iris's Bridal Boutique for 30 years. She was a member of Gospel Baptist Church for 42 years, taught Sunday school and started "Gospel Baptist Women's Ministry." She planned retreats and many other events for women. Later she became director of women's ministry at Open Door Baptist Church in Archdale, NC. All in the name of Jesus, to Him be glory and honor.
In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in in death by her husband, James Vernon Boswell, her sister, Jannette Moore; and her brothers, Danny, Henry and Adrian Gonneville.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2021.