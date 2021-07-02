Menu
Iris Troxler
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC
Troxler, Iris

October 24, 1937 - June 28, 2021

Iris W. Troxler entered eternal rest on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. She was born on October 24, 1937, in Kinston, NC to the late William Edward Williams and Rennie Mae Fordham Slappy.

She graduated from Adkin High School in Kinston and furthered her education at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, where she received a degree in social work. She met Thomas E. Troxler, and they were united in holy matrimony for 50 years. To this union, God blessed them with two children, P. Cheria Troxler Singleton (Charles) and Steve Troxler, Sr. (Yvette), three grandchildren, Steve, Jr., Pamela, and Dai'niah. She is survived by two sisters, Doris Faye Collins, Delores Crews, one sister-in-law, Gertrude, one brother, deceased (William, Jr.), and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Please join us at Bethel AME Church, 200 North Regan Street, Greensboro, NC 27401, on Saturday, July 3, 2021. There will be visitation at 12:30 p.m. followed by service at 1 p.m.

Perry J. Brown Funeral Home

909 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bethel AME Church
200 North Regan Street, Greensboro, NC
Jul
3
Service
1:00p.m.
Bethel AME Church
200 North Regan Street, Greensboro, NC
