Williams, Iris
April 17, 1937 - September 30, 2021
Iris Della Poole Williams, age 84, of Asheboro, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Randolph Health, Asheboro.
Mrs. Williams was born April 17, 1937, the daughter of Max and Katie Mae Chilton Poole. Iris loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. One of Iris' favorite things was sending and receiving cards from family and friends. She worked 23 years in custodial services for Asheboro City schools and was a member at Maple Springs United Methodist Church. Iris lived the phrase "cleanliness is next to godliness" and loved taking care of her flowers. In addition to her parents, Iris is preceded in death by her husband, Jonah Williams; grandson, Trevor Hyatt; sister, Doris Berry; and brother, Al Poole.
Iris is survived by her children, Alvin Castevens of Franklinville, Angela W. Barker and husband Roger of Asheboro, Amanda Hyatt of Greensboro, and Alan Williams and wife Lori of Randleman; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Stella Townsend and husband Charles of Newland; sister-in-law, Rita Poole; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends whom she loved very much.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Garry Arnett officiating. A private burial will be held following the service.
The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Sopala and the nurses and staff at Randolph Health for the loving, excellent care they provided to their mother.
Memorials may be made to Baptist Children's Homes Of North Carolina, P.O. Box 338, Thomasville, NC 27361-0338.
.
