Dr Lugo will always be remembered as an extraordinary and compassionate Psychiatrist that I felt honored to work with for 8 years. He truly cared deeply for his patients. He was so loved and respected by all the nurses and staff on our unit. I remember attending a party at his home years ago along with all the staff to celebrate Dr. Manning. I took a lot of photos of the party, especially of Dr Lugo and Mrs. Lugo having a great time dancing. I will never forget how happy he was when I presented him with the photos of his party, especially of him and Mrs Lugo dancing the salsa. He smiled and thanked me. I will now always remember that smile. I live out of state now and just came across Dr Lugo´s obituary. I left in 2012, but always kept him and your family in my prayers. He was loved by so many. I pray God surrounds your family with His love and peace. Heaven has been blessed with another Angel now.
Linda Embry RN
Work
September 12, 2021
The news of our Dr. Lugo's passing gave us all a rude shock. And yet, he fought a brave battle with dignity, determination, courage, humility & faith in his own terms defying all odds & prognosis. Bravo Dr. Lugo for you are second to no other. I know your God is happy with you on how you conducted your personal, spiritual & professional life, touching every soul you met. We feel very fortunate & blessed to have met you & work you. I will always smile at your catching phrase "My brain needs some coffee". This is your way of exhaling after listening to every patient's complain, anger, frustrations & needs. You will always remain our human-angel. And to yr lovely wife, daughter, son, grandchildren & the rest of your family & friends, God will continue to comfort & give you peace in this most difficult time of your lives !! Rest in perfect Doc :)
aggie nwoko
Work
June 26, 2021
Since i was a teenager (now, nearly 40) Irving Lugo has been an intiment part of my family. He treated my mother, sister, brother, & myself. Alongside Matthew McMillan, he cared for & rehabilitated my family through life's chaos & personal trajedies. Given to Lugo,through nurses Chris & Kriss, was a mural that i had his patients make for him in the hospital. I never knew how many lives he touched, only that he had a hand in saving mine. Without him, i do not believe we would have thrived or been given the opportunity to live Long & happy lives. I am deeply saddened to see him go. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. May Irving Lugo transition peacefully, and family & friends be comforted in shared memories.
Elly J Lonon
Other
June 24, 2021
Evan Lugo's loving friends
June 24, 2021
Dr Lugo was one of the most compassionate, caring, gentle, and kind professional and person I think I´ve ever known. He lived his faith in such a gentle manner that it is a beacon and an example to the rest of us. Irving, you will be sorely missed and Lizette, I hope your heart is full of comfort, special memories, and smiles of the good times even in the midst of the tears
Dr Michie Dew
June 23, 2021
Sorry to hear about Irving. I never met him but I am sure that I would have loved him too.
Mike Durocher
Family
June 22, 2021
I inadvertently omitted in my previous condolence message his sister Lissette and his brother, also my friend, Edwin. You and all of his nephews and nieces are in my prayers as well as are Lizette and the children. God bless!!!
Norberto Lebron
Friend
June 21, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I am a former classmate of Irving. May he rest in the peace of the Lord.
Marlyn Lugo
Friend
June 20, 2021
Rest in peace my dear friend since junior high school. You fought a very long valiant battle. I know that you are with the Lord and your beloved parents and grandparents.
I found out minutes ago and even sent you greetings on Father´s Day earlier this afternoon asking how you were feeling. My most deepest condolences to Lizette, whom I met over 35 years ago at the San German de Auxerre Church, with your baby daughter. My condolences to your daughter and son too as I know that you were a marvelous father. They are all in my prayers.
Norberto Lebron
Friend
June 20, 2021
Irving was a fantastic friend and colleague. Not only did he treat his friends well, but treated his patients as friends. I've yet to meet anyone that so genuinely cared for his patients and gave them second, third, and fourth chances when others would not. Psychiatrist literally translates into "soul healer", and Irving was truly that, for anyone lucky enough to know him.
Bryan Smith
Friend
June 20, 2021
Deepest sympathy and love to Lizette and all her family during this sad time.
Irving will be missed and always remembered.
Yvette Schroeder
Family
June 20, 2021
Yvette Durocher Schroeder
June 20, 2021
I'm touched by all Dr. Lugo (as we called him) offered to me in a dire time of my life. He will certainly be missed. Rest in peace, Doctor.
Sue Watterson
Other
June 20, 2021
Irving, Your friendship will be missed for ever. True friend and a very selfless man. You touched countless lives with your kindness.
Rupinder Kaur
Work
June 18, 2021
Good memories
Yvette Schroeder
Family
June 17, 2021
My deepest condolences he was a great man, great doctor and good friend who helped me a lot through a tough transition in my life. He will be missed by many God has added an angel.
Maria Harkins
Friend
June 17, 2021
Descansa en paz Irving. Siempre recordaré ese libro que fuiste a buscar a casa y que mi hermana Lizette te entregaría. Entonces no sospechaba que ese libro contenía la más bella historia de amor de quienes supieron hacer del matrimonio una vocación.
Hoy quiero celebrar tu vida y agradecer lo fructífera que fue tanto en lo profesional como en lo personal. Agradezco esos hijos hermosos que el universo les concedió, mis queridos sobrinos,Rocio y Evan, así como esos nietos que son luces que alumbran este mundo, William Logan y Lucía Belén.
Pido mucha paz y fortaleza para todos, y agradezco a Ivelisse, tu querida hermana y Cesar su esposo, que hayan acompañado a Lizette durante todo este proceso. Gracias!
Lizette, vive con la certeza de que lo que está vivo en nuestro corazón, permanece con nosotros para siempre.
Lilliam Sánchez
Family
June 16, 2021
Our dear friend Irving. You have been our true friend for many years. Loosing you is like loosing a family member. You are an exemplary human being. A great father, husband, doctor and Christian. God will accept you in his Glory with open arms. You will be missed and your spirit will carry on.
Juan and Eldaliz Fernandez
Family
June 16, 2021
Irving was one of the kindest and most compassionate men I have ever had the pleasure to work with. So many lives have benefited from his care. Our hearts go out to his family, his soul and spirit will be missed.
Parish Mckinney
Friend
June 15, 2021
My heart goes out to Lizette and her family with the loss of Irving.
Irving will be missed and remembered beyond measure.
May his soul Rest In Peace and may God Bless Lizette and all her family.
Yvette Durocher Schroeder
Family
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo was one of the kindest doctors I´ve ever known. My heart is sad and prayers go out to his family.
Nancy Sutherland
Work
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo was kind, compassionate, and a pure joy to work with. He was a special person and will hold a special place in the hearts of those that worked with him over the years. He was truly loved by all that knew him well.....many condolences to his family.
Caroline Beaudry
June 15, 2021
I remember Dr. Lugo once explaining why he chose psychiatry as a practice. He loved that it combined both the scientific and the spiritual. I will never forget his kindness. Deep condolences to his family and friends.
Maura Barber
Other
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo once explained to us why he chose psychiatry as his specialty. He described it as an intersection of the spiritual and the scientific. He was a caring professional. Love and condolences to his family and friends.
Maura Barber
Other
June 15, 2021
We have been honored knowing Irving as a friend and as a professional. The legacy of his life following his catholic faith as a source of strength, acceptance, compassion and generosity is a gift for many of us.
Our prayers and love for all his family in these times of sorrow.
Maria Azucena and Francis Wong
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a great doctor and friend.
Teresa Farrar-Patient
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo was a joy to work with and his patients loved him. He had the patients of a saint . He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family He touched so many lives in a very positive way I feel blessed to have known him
Penny Nuttall
Work
June 14, 2021
Dr. Lugo was one of the sweetest, smartest and compassionate doctors I have ever worked with. He was loved by everyone. My condolences go to his heartbroken family and they are in my prayers.
Barbara Smith
Work
June 14, 2021
It was a privilege to know Dr. Lugo. He was a wonderful and compassionate person. He made a big impact in our lives and we were lucky to have him as a part of them. Sending love to his family "Mrs. Dr. Lugo" and his children. May he now experience the peace that passes all understanding.
Laura Kilmartin
June 14, 2021
There are no words to describe the lives he touched - sending blessings and love to Irving and those here to carry on his memories. With love Lisa and Keshav.
Lisa Poulos and Keshavpal Reddy
June 14, 2021
When I learned that Dr. Lugo had passed away it felt as if I had lost family. He was the finest, most compassionate physician with whom I have ever had the honor to practice. The impact he had on the lives of his hundreds of patients will trickle down in ways we cannot imagine. He truly had a servants heart, and a wonderful sense of humor!