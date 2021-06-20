Menu
Irving A. Lugo-Santiago M.D.
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Lugo-Santiago, MD, Irving A.

May 19, 1955 - June 12, 2021

Our beloved husband, father, and abuelo, Irving A Lugo-Santiago transitioned peacefully into the arms of his heavenly Father on Saturday, June 12th. Irving believed that God loved him radically and he loved Him back. As a devout of Our Lady of Perpetual Help since the age of six, he assisted to weekly novenas with his grandmother Sofia. Irving was born on May 19th, 1955 in the historic and picturesque city of San German, Puerto Rico. He was the son of the late Olga Esther Santiago Torres and Inocencio Lugo Cordero. Irving was a graduate of the Colegio San Jose in San German and went to receive his pre-med degree from the Recinto Universitario de Mayaguez, University of Puerto Rico, where he was in the TriBeta Honor Society, as well as the Dean's List. In 1980, he obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from the School of Medicine at the University of Puerto Rico. He completed his residency in the VA Hospital in San Juan, Puerto Rico in 1984, specializing in Psychiatry. Among his many accomplishments, he was a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Certified by the American Society of Addiction Medicine, Certified in Addiction Psychiatry, and Board Certified in Adolescent Psychiatry. He worked as a Staff Psychiatrist at the Mayaguez Community Mental Health Center and at the Veteran's Administration Outpatient Clinic in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

Irving met Lizette at the VA Hospital in San Juan while he was on his third year of medical school and Lizette was doing a dietetic internship. They got married on May 23rd, 1981. They have two children, Rocío del Carmen and Evan Miguel. In 1987, the family moved from Puerto Rico, initially to High Point, and later to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Irving was a Staff Psychiatrist and the Chief of Physician Services at the High Point Mental Health Center. He was also a Staff Psychiatrist and the Medical Director at the Guilford County Mental Health Center, a Staff Psychiatrist at the Moses Cone Behavioral Health Center, the Medical Director of the Chemical Dependency Intensive Outpatient Program, the University Psychiatrist at North Carolina A&T State University and at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Following his desire for sharing his knowledge in the field of psychiatry, he accepted the position as a Clinical Professor at the Department of Psychology at The University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he advised and mentored many of the doctoral students. As part of his career as a psychiatrist he was the Medical Director of Greenpoint Chemical Dependency Center in High Point, the Medical Director of LINKS Substance Abuse Adolescent Services in Greensboro, and the Assistant Medical Director of the Drug Action Council in High Point, NC. For several years, he also held a private practice in Greensboro.

On September 15th, 2017, the staff at Moses Cone Behavioral Health dedicated their courtyard in his honor, naming it The Lugo's Landing.

Irving would not start the day without his coffee and morning prayers. They were his fuel for handling the daily challenges. He had a great passion for his career, earning the respect of colleagues and patients alike. For Irving, going to work every day as a psychiatrist was his calling. He referred to his patients as his people. There was a special place in his heart for all that saw him, but especially those who suffered from substance abuse and those who were homeless.

Irving was a great friend to many. He was one of a kind. He impacted the lives of many in such a positive way that he will always be remembered for his kindness and true compassion. Anyone who knew Irving was aware of his love for Latin music and dancing. He and his wife Lizette will be remembered for always dancing the night away at every party, fundraiser and gala. They would dance anything from shag, to salsa and merengue until the band played their last piece.

Irving fought his illness like a warrior with peace and pride. He persevered from his diagnosis in 2012 and saw his grandson William Logan grow and met his sweet granddaughter, Lucía Belén. William and Lucía will know about their Abu's legacy when they are old enough to understand. We have such tremendous admiration and respect for how he had battled the disease. Irving was loved dearly by family and friends and will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Irving was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sofia Torres, Domingo Santiago, Ramon Lugo and Luisa Cordero. Irving is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 40 years, Dr. Lizette Sanchez-Lugo, by his son, Evan Miguel Lugo, his daughter Rocío del Carmen Lugo-Bonsall, his son in law Ben Bonsall, his grandchildren William Logan Bonsall and Lucía Belén Bonsall, his sister Dr. Ivelisse Lugo (Dr. Cesar Costa), his brother Edwin Lugo, his mother-in-law, Luz Rosario, sisters-in-law Marie Sanchez (Luis Gervitz), Lilliam Sanchez, Ricardo Martinez, brother-in-law Jose Sanchez, and by his beloved nieces and nephews, Mrs. Nadia Costa-Lugo, Dr. Karla Costa-Lugo, Dr. Sofia Costa-Lugo, Mr. Joel Lugo, Dr. Edrick Lugo, Mr. Anthony Lugo, Ms. Camila Martinez, Ms. Claudia Martinez, Mr. Ricardo Martinez and Ms. Mariette Gervitz.

To Ivelisse and Cesar, thank you for your frequent visits to Greensboro, and for spoiling Irving with his favorite Puerto Rican "antojitos."

To Eric and Karen Kaplan, thank you for your friendship and constant support. For wanting to share family adventures, like learning to dance to Latin music. To Eric, for his countless visits with Irving walking, reading to him and providing good conversation. You were a great companion and the truest of friends.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the community of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, and to the Knights of Columbus, of which Irving was an active member. Our appreciation to the medical community at the Cancer Center, especially, Dr. Mohamed, Dr.Vaslow, and Dr. Manning, nurse Dianne Bell and to all the staff at the Cancer Center at Cone Health for their care during his treatment.

The family wishes to acknowledge the team at Authora Care, especially Nurse Susan Collins, Chaplain Hillary Irusta, Social Worker Molly Lyle and CNAs Shenne and Pam, for their role and support during this difficult time.

To all our friends, family, coworkers, and colleagues that have been by our side throughout the years. Your support, cards, texts, phone calls, rosary groups, prayer groups and meals have been blessings. Thank you.

A Memorial service followed by visitation will be held on June 27, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, North Carolina. Funeral Mass will be held on June 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek, Greensboro, North Carolina. The burial of Irving's remains will occur in San German, Puerto Rico.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Irving Lugo to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church's food pantry, to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Greensboro, to The Barnabas Network in Greensboro, to The Mental Health Association of Greensboro, to the Sanctuary House, to Room at the Inn, or to the charity of your choice.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 20, 2021.
31 Entries
Dr Lugo will always be remembered as an extraordinary and compassionate Psychiatrist that I felt honored to work with for 8 years. He truly cared deeply for his patients. He was so loved and respected by all the nurses and staff on our unit. I remember attending a party at his home years ago along with all the staff to celebrate Dr. Manning. I took a lot of photos of the party, especially of Dr Lugo and Mrs. Lugo having a great time dancing. I will never forget how happy he was when I presented him with the photos of his party, especially of him and Mrs Lugo dancing the salsa. He smiled and thanked me. I will now always remember that smile. I live out of state now and just came across Dr Lugo´s obituary. I left in 2012, but always kept him and your family in my prayers. He was loved by so many. I pray God surrounds your family with His love and peace. Heaven has been blessed with another Angel now.
Linda Embry RN
Work
September 12, 2021
The news of our Dr. Lugo's passing gave us all a rude shock. And yet, he fought a brave battle with dignity, determination, courage, humility & faith in his own terms defying all odds & prognosis. Bravo Dr. Lugo for you are second to no other. I know your God is happy with you on how you conducted your personal, spiritual & professional life, touching every soul you met. We feel very fortunate & blessed to have met you & work you. I will always smile at your catching phrase "My brain needs some coffee". This is your way of exhaling after listening to every patient's complain, anger, frustrations & needs. You will always remain our human-angel. And to yr lovely wife, daughter, son, grandchildren & the rest of your family & friends, God will continue to comfort & give you peace in this most difficult time of your lives !! Rest in perfect Doc :)
aggie nwoko
Work
June 26, 2021
Since i was a teenager (now, nearly 40) Irving Lugo has been an intiment part of my family. He treated my mother, sister, brother, & myself. Alongside Matthew McMillan, he cared for & rehabilitated my family through life's chaos & personal trajedies. Given to Lugo,through nurses Chris & Kriss, was a mural that i had his patients make for him in the hospital. I never knew how many lives he touched, only that he had a hand in saving mine. Without him, i do not believe we would have thrived or been given the opportunity to live Long & happy lives. I am deeply saddened to see him go. Please accept our heartfelt condolences. May Irving Lugo transition peacefully, and family & friends be comforted in shared memories.
Elly J Lonon
Other
June 24, 2021
Evan Lugo's loving friends
June 24, 2021
Dr Lugo was one of the most compassionate, caring, gentle, and kind professional and person I think I´ve ever known. He lived his faith in such a gentle manner that it is a beacon and an example to the rest of us. Irving, you will be sorely missed and Lizette, I hope your heart is full of comfort, special memories, and smiles of the good times even in the midst of the tears
Dr Michie Dew
June 23, 2021
Sorry to hear about Irving. I never met him but I am sure that I would have loved him too.
Mike Durocher
Family
June 22, 2021
I inadvertently omitted in my previous condolence message his sister Lissette and his brother, also my friend, Edwin. You and all of his nephews and nieces are in my prayers as well as are Lizette and the children. God bless!!!
Norberto Lebron
Friend
June 21, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family. I am a former classmate of Irving. May he rest in the peace of the Lord.
Marlyn Lugo
Friend
June 20, 2021
Rest in peace my dear friend since junior high school. You fought a very long valiant battle. I know that you are with the Lord and your beloved parents and grandparents. I found out minutes ago and even sent you greetings on Father´s Day earlier this afternoon asking how you were feeling. My most deepest condolences to Lizette, whom I met over 35 years ago at the San German de Auxerre Church, with your baby daughter. My condolences to your daughter and son too as I know that you were a marvelous father. They are all in my prayers.
Norberto Lebron
Friend
June 20, 2021
Irving was a fantastic friend and colleague. Not only did he treat his friends well, but treated his patients as friends. I've yet to meet anyone that so genuinely cared for his patients and gave them second, third, and fourth chances when others would not. Psychiatrist literally translates into "soul healer", and Irving was truly that, for anyone lucky enough to know him.
Bryan Smith
Friend
June 20, 2021
Deepest sympathy and love to Lizette and all her family during this sad time. Irving will be missed and always remembered.
Yvette Schroeder
Family
June 20, 2021
Yvette Durocher Schroeder
June 20, 2021
I'm touched by all Dr. Lugo (as we called him) offered to me in a dire time of my life. He will certainly be missed. Rest in peace, Doctor.
Sue Watterson
Other
June 20, 2021
Irving, Your friendship will be missed for ever. True friend and a very selfless man. You touched countless lives with your kindness.
Rupinder Kaur
Work
June 18, 2021
Good memories
Yvette Schroeder
Family
June 17, 2021
My deepest condolences he was a great man, great doctor and good friend who helped me a lot through a tough transition in my life. He will be missed by many God has added an angel.
Maria Harkins
Friend
June 17, 2021
Descansa en paz Irving. Siempre recordaré ese libro que fuiste a buscar a casa y que mi hermana Lizette te entregaría. Entonces no sospechaba que ese libro contenía la más bella historia de amor de quienes supieron hacer del matrimonio una vocación. Hoy quiero celebrar tu vida y agradecer lo fructífera que fue tanto en lo profesional como en lo personal. Agradezco esos hijos hermosos que el universo les concedió, mis queridos sobrinos,Rocio y Evan, así como esos nietos que son luces que alumbran este mundo, William Logan y Lucía Belén. Pido mucha paz y fortaleza para todos, y agradezco a Ivelisse, tu querida hermana y Cesar su esposo, que hayan acompañado a Lizette durante todo este proceso. Gracias! Lizette, vive con la certeza de que lo que está vivo en nuestro corazón, permanece con nosotros para siempre.
Lilliam Sánchez
Family
June 16, 2021
Our dear friend Irving. You have been our true friend for many years. Loosing you is like loosing a family member. You are an exemplary human being. A great father, husband, doctor and Christian. God will accept you in his Glory with open arms. You will be missed and your spirit will carry on.
Juan and Eldaliz Fernandez
Family
June 16, 2021
Irving was one of the kindest and most compassionate men I have ever had the pleasure to work with. So many lives have benefited from his care. Our hearts go out to his family, his soul and spirit will be missed.
Parish Mckinney
Friend
June 15, 2021
My heart goes out to Lizette and her family with the loss of Irving. Irving will be missed and remembered beyond measure. May his soul Rest In Peace and may God Bless Lizette and all her family.
Yvette Durocher Schroeder
Family
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo was one of the kindest doctors I´ve ever known. My heart is sad and prayers go out to his family.
Nancy Sutherland
Work
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo was kind, compassionate, and a pure joy to work with. He was a special person and will hold a special place in the hearts of those that worked with him over the years. He was truly loved by all that knew him well.....many condolences to his family.
Caroline Beaudry
June 15, 2021
I remember Dr. Lugo once explaining why he chose psychiatry as a practice. He loved that it combined both the scientific and the spiritual. I will never forget his kindness. Deep condolences to his family and friends.
Maura Barber
Other
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo once explained to us why he chose psychiatry as his specialty. He described it as an intersection of the spiritual and the scientific. He was a caring professional. Love and condolences to his family and friends.
Maura Barber
Other
June 15, 2021
We have been honored knowing Irving as a friend and as a professional. The legacy of his life following his catholic faith as a source of strength, acceptance, compassion and generosity is a gift for many of us. Our prayers and love for all his family in these times of sorrow.
Maria Azucena and Francis Wong
June 15, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. He was a great doctor and friend.
Teresa Farrar-Patient
June 15, 2021
Dr. Lugo was a joy to work with and his patients loved him. He had the patients of a saint . He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family He touched so many lives in a very positive way I feel blessed to have known him
Penny Nuttall
Work
June 14, 2021
Dr. Lugo was one of the sweetest, smartest and compassionate doctors I have ever worked with. He was loved by everyone. My condolences go to his heartbroken family and they are in my prayers.
Barbara Smith
Work
June 14, 2021
It was a privilege to know Dr. Lugo. He was a wonderful and compassionate person. He made a big impact in our lives and we were lucky to have him as a part of them. Sending love to his family "Mrs. Dr. Lugo" and his children. May he now experience the peace that passes all understanding.
Laura Kilmartin
June 14, 2021
There are no words to describe the lives he touched - sending blessings and love to Irving and those here to carry on his memories. With love Lisa and Keshav.
Lisa Poulos and Keshavpal Reddy
June 14, 2021
When I learned that Dr. Lugo had passed away it felt as if I had lost family. He was the finest, most compassionate physician with whom I have ever had the honor to practice. The impact he had on the lives of his hundreds of patients will trickle down in ways we cannot imagine. He truly had a servants heart, and a wonderful sense of humor!
Tracy Carpenter, RN
Work
June 14, 2021
