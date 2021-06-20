Dr Lugo will always be remembered as an extraordinary and compassionate Psychiatrist that I felt honored to work with for 8 years. He truly cared deeply for his patients. He was so loved and respected by all the nurses and staff on our unit. I remember attending a party at his home years ago along with all the staff to celebrate Dr. Manning. I took a lot of photos of the party, especially of Dr Lugo and Mrs. Lugo having a great time dancing. I will never forget how happy he was when I presented him with the photos of his party, especially of him and Mrs Lugo dancing the salsa. He smiled and thanked me. I will now always remember that smile. I live out of state now and just came across Dr Lugo´s obituary. I left in 2012, but always kept him and your family in my prayers. He was loved by so many. I pray God surrounds your family with His love and peace. Heaven has been blessed with another Angel now.

Linda Embry RN Work September 12, 2021