Isam "James" Hodgin



Liberty — Isam "James" Hodgin, 75, died Friday, October 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 9 at 2 p.m. and visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at New Day Ministries, 116 Depot St. Loflin Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 5, 2021.