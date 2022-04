J. Raul Garcia Ortis



Greensboro — J. Raul Garcia Ortis, 56, died Sunday, October 3, 2021. A funeral mass will be held Friday, October 8 at 7 p.m. from St. Mary's Catholic Church, 812 Duke St. Interment will be held in Mexico. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 8, 2021.