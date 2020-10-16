Martin, Jack Curtis
Jack Curtis Martin left the pain and futility of this world and joined the Church Triumphant on October 13, 2020. He was born in Greensboro and was the youngest of ten children.
Jack married the love of his life, Bettie Ione Bulla Martin, on July 12, 1953. They had one beautiful red-haired daughter, Sheila Michelle.
Jack enthusiastically served his country during the Korean War. He was stationed at Fort Bragg and was part of the founding class of the 77th Special Forces Group (Airborne), commonly known as the Green Berets.
After his military service, Jack trained as a barber. He worked at Friendly Hair Care for over 50 years, faithfully serving his customers, many of whom sat in his chair for decades, becoming like family.
Jack was a true southern gentleman. He was loving, slow to anger, and abounding in grace and patience. He always saw the best in others and rarely became angry, even when wronged. He enjoyed traveling with Bettie, reading American history, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pink Lindley Martin and Clara Rooker Martin, and his nine siblings, Mang, Ben, Ed, Thelma, Ione, Bill, Violet, P.L., and Helen. His wife Bettie preceded him in December 2006.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Martin Gardner and husband Jeff of Waxhaw, NC, and two grandchildren, Jake Gardner and Ashley Gardner, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends at 1:30, prior to the service. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 16, 2020.