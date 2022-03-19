Sizemore, Jack Eugene
Jack Eugene Sizemore, 86, a resident of Greensboro, NC, passed away March 17, 2022 at his home after 5 years of dealing with dementia. He was born December 18, 1935 in Amonte, VA, the son of Elza and Emma Sizemore. Jack went to Bluefield College in Bluefield, VA. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then worked for Carolina Steel for 40 years and in his earlier years was the president of the Credit Union there. After he retired from Carolina Steel, he then worked for Lyndon Steel in Winston-Salem for a few years. He was a draftsman and was always very detailed. He had made many wonderful friends at both places of employment. Jack was a longtime member of Christ Wesleyan Church. One of his favorite things to do was attend church and worship with his friends. He loved being involved in church: he was head of the board for a few years and also served as a board member for a few years. He helped with the Homecoming committee for a few years, and sang in a quartet. Most of all, he enjoyed his duties as a lay pastor, where he was able to go and visit the sick in their homes or in the hospital and pray with them. He loved the Virginia Cavaliers and Washington Redskins and he collected tons of their memorabilia. He was a collector of many things, such as hats, coins, stamps, etc. Most of all, he loved spending time with family and loved taking his daughter out to eat at one of his favorites, Olive Garden, where they greeted him by name! He also loved spending time with his grandchildren by taking them out to eat, on vacations or taking them shopping for things they needed. He was very generous and would help out anyone in need. Jack loved to laugh and pick on his buddies.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Morrow Sizemore, his parents and his brother, Lee Sizemore. He is survived by his daughter, Becky Sizemore Clary, and her husband, T.L. Clary, of Greensboro. He has 3 grandchildren: Nicole Helms (married to Scott Helms), Hunter Clary and Conner Clary: 3 great-grandchildren: Emma Helms, J.D. Helms and Isla Carolyn Helms. He is survived by 2 nephews, Greg and Kevin Sizemore.
The family will receive friends at Christ Wesleyan Church (2400 South Holden Rd., Greensboro, NC 27407) at 2 p.m. until service time. Funeral services will be held after visitation at 3 p.m., conducted by Pastor Ken Klein. Interment service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Guilford Memorial Park.
Many thanks to his wonderful caregivers who took such wonderful care of Jack in his home and he loved and appreciated so much. Your kindness to him will always be remembered by our family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's memory to the National Alzheimer's Association
, who we truly hope can help find a cure for this horrible disease.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 19, 2022.