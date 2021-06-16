Thomas, Jack E.
April 4, 1941 - June 4, 2021
Jack E. Thomas, 80, of Jamestown, passed away at Moses Cone Hospital on June 4, 2021 with his wife and children by his side. A service of celebration will be held in his church, Muirs Chapel UMC, on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. Visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
Jack was born in Greensboro on April 4, 1941 to Edna Beal and Ed J. Thomas. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High in 1959. Jack served in the NC Army National Guard, attended Guilford College and the College of Advanced Transportation and Traffic. He was a certified member of the American Society of Traffic and Transportation, where he was a past president of the NC chapter.
Jack's professional career began at Richardson Vicks, where he became a National Transportation Manager. When Vicks was acquired by Procter and Gamble, he moved his family back from Fort Washington, PA to Greensboro. He retired with 25 years of service. With the love of transportation in his blood, Jack went back to work at Merz Pharmaceuticals and retired after 12 years.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved traveling, reading, photography, his computer, sharing his garden produce, his Sunday School class, friends, and neighbors. He especially found joy in inspiring others. Jack was loved by many and will be incredibly missed by all who knew him.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Louise and her husband P.T. Hill; his brothers-in-law, Dallas Edmondson, Floyd Coulter and Lee Kinard. His sister-in-law Jane Coulter passed shortly after him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Judy Kinard Thomas; his daughter, Karen Knoebel (Jim) of Conshohocken, PA; his son, Dr. Jack Thomas, Jr. (Rachel); his grandchildren, Jack III and Ella, of Peachtree Corners, GA; his stepgranddaughter, Jennifer (Pat) Subers; his stepgreat-grandson, (Patrick); his stepgrandson, Justin Knoebel (Elizabeth) of PA. He is also survived by his sister, Rebecca Edmonson, his sister-in-law, Anne Kinard, his brother-in-law, Glenn Kinard (Dianne); nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Muirs Chapel UMC, 314 Muirs Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Forbis and Dick Friendly Avenue is serving the family and online condolences are offered at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 16, 2021.