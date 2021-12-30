Shropshire, Jackie Roger
August 27, 1941 - December 28, 2021
Jackie Roger Shropshire, 80, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 surrounded by his family.
His celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, December 31 at Liberty Wesleyan Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.
A native of Guilford County, Jack was born on August 27, 1941. Jack was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Herman Shropshire. He was a member of Liberty Wesleyan Church. Jack was deeply loved by his family and his church family and was known for making others laugh and smile. He loved God and wanted others to hear about the Lord and be saved.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Herman Shropshire, brother-in-law Frank Pinnix, granddaughter Kayla Renee Brake, her unborn son James, and Alice Brake.
Surviving is his sister Janis Pinnix; daughter Rhonda Gillett and her husband Mark; son Jeff Shropshire and wife Christi; and their mother Annie Vann Shropshire; stepson Jason Brake and wife Heather; grandchildren, Chris Gillett (Holly), Victoria Gillett (Casey), Taylor Shropshire (Blake), Katelyn Shropshire, and Sarah Brake; great-grandchildren Raegan Gillett, Caroline Gillett, Alaina Gillett, Everly Corum, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Cindy and Gary Rousseau who gave him his "castle" to live in and loved him so much!
Memorials may be directed to Liberty Wesleyan Church, P.O. Box 579, Summerfield, NC 27358.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 30, 2021.