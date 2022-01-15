Menu
Jackie Gordon Talton
1953 - 2022
1953
2022
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Talton, Jackie Gordon

September 17, 1953 - January 13, 2022

Jackie Gordon Talton, 68, of Wentworth Street, Reidsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home.

Weather permitting, funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Calvary's Hill Baptist Church with Pastor Phillip Talton and Dr. James Sweeney officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m., prior to the service, and other times at the residence. Burial will follow in Greenview Cemetery.

Jackie was born in Guilford County to the late Allen Calvin Talton and Joyce Sweeney Talton. He retired with 35 years of service from the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro. He was a full-time minister at Calvary's Hill Baptist Church for 28 years and also did prison and radio ministry, leading many souls to the Lord. Jackie was a loving husband, father and "Poppie" to his grandchildren and enjoyed playing Otis during Mayberry Days. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Nanny and Poppie, Jack and Louise Sweeney; and sister, Sharon Lunsford.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Becky L. Talton; daughters, Rebecca Stokes and husband, Matthew and Christina Meadows; grandchildren, Jackson Stokes, Elaina Stokes, Kamryn Meadows and Emily Meadows; brother, Phillip Talton and wife, Cathy; sisters, Susan Dowdy and husband, Charles and Donna Reid; and his special canine companion, Mimi "Baby."

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 15, 2022.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.