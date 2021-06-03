Kernersville — Jacob David Fields, 35, died Monday, May 28, 2021. A funeral service for Jacob will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 3, 2021.
I have known Jacob since he was alittle boy and watched grow into a handsome young man. Where ever i went if I ran into Jacob he would always give me a big hug, I will miss that. Fly high Jacob I will see you when I get there and I will be looking forward to that hug. Love and prayers.