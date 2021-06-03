Menu
Jacob David Fields
1985 - 2021
BORN
1985
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Jacob David Fields

Kernersville — Jacob David Fields, 35, died Monday, May 28, 2021. A funeral service for Jacob will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
1:30p.m. - 2:45p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville , NC
Jun
4
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville , NC
I have known Jacob since he was alittle boy and watched grow into a handsome young man. Where ever i went if I ran into Jacob he would always give me a big hug, I will miss that. Fly high Jacob I will see you when I get there and I will be looking forward to that hug. Love and prayers.
Vickie Wells
Friend
June 4, 2021
