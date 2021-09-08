Greensboro — Jacqueline (Headen) Bates, 79, died Thursday, September 2, 2021. Funeral service will be Thursday, September 9 at 12:30 p.m., visitation 1 p.m. at St. James Baptist Church, 536 W. Florida St. Burial will follow at Carolina Biblical Park, 5710 Riverdale Dr., Jamestown.
grandma come back pls i miss you so much please grandma I love you and I miss you
jasmine
Family
December 5, 2021
I love you so much grandma everyone really miss you
Jasmine granddaughter
October 24, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
DELANA COOPER FOR HUSBAND PHILIP COOPER
September 10, 2021
I will always treasure Grandma Bates and would like to send my deepest condolences to the Bates Family. I love all of you and hope that God guides you through this journey in loss and helps you find peace and comfort in this time.
Robert Tyrone Bass
Family
September 9, 2021
My prayers are with the Bates family. The loss of a mother is so difficult. Hold on to family pictures and the memories you have of your mother. Remember her daily and live your life in her honor.
Michael Hennis
September 9, 2021
Today´s our heart is saddened by your loss. I will be thinking of you at this time of sorrow. Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Tonya & Pamela, and family, I will be thinking of you all.
Your mother was a beautiful woman and always had a smile and always had extended family; during Smith Homes time, May the love of God have you as the burden in your heart abounds. May you all take comfort in knowing there is one more angel above us all.
Keith & Sheila Jones Sr Ellenwood Georgia
Friend
September 9, 2021
Kathy, Tonya, Intri, Amanda
September 8, 2021
May God give you all the strength you need during this trying time, will continue to pray for you all, my sincere condolences
Dollie Stephens
September 9, 2021
Sending condolences to the family. Sorry I couldn't attend the funeral because of Covid restrictions but my prayers are with the entire family!.
Roosevelt Bell
September 8, 2021
I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. She will forever be missed in our choir and in our hearts. Her rest now is without any pain now. She is singing in the great alto section in the sky.
Denise Suffern
September 8, 2021
My total heartfelt condolences for the passing of your mother! Hold on to all the memories! You all will be in my prayers!
Greta H Johnson
September 8, 2021
Ms. Bates will be missed. She was an integral part of our lives and was always thinking of others. So glad her family shared her with us! We loved her and we love each of you! You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love, The Tillers
Tommie, Sharon & Nyla Tiller
Family
September 8, 2021
My condonlences to the entire family, Ms. Bates was beautiful lady and it was honor to have known her.
Chrisie Gray
September 8, 2021
Greensboro Industrial Platers
September 8, 2021
To the family of Jackie Bates, so sorry for your lost. I met her at St. James, always had a SMILE on her face. Keep your memories close to heart.