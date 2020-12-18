Menu
Jacqueline Shelton Bowling
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
127 Ellisboro Road
Madison, NC
Bowling, Jacqueline Shelton

February 16, 1938 - December 15, 2020

Jacqueline Shelton Bowling, 82, left this earthly life Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Reverend Barry Crumpton officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and face coverings are required.

Jackie was born in Rockingham County on February 16, 1938, to the late Robert Lee Shelton and Grace Vernon Shelton. She was retired from E. I. DuPont with 32+ years of service. She was a faithful member of Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church. Jackie was compassionate and actively demonstrated her interest in others with her card ministry she continued throughout the years. She will truly be missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Walter "Bunk," Moyer, Paul, Clyde, and Glenn Shelton.

Survivors include her son Mark Timothy "Timmy" Bowling (Diana); the love of her life were her grandchildren Matthew Chess Bowling (Lauren), Grace Timberlyn Bowling and great-grandson Easton Matthew Bowling; sister Victoria S. Martin (Ted); sisters-in-law Freeda B. Shelton (Odell), Ruby G. Shelton, Adrienne Bowling, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Smith Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, c/o Vicki Coleman, 5919 Horsepasture-Price Rd., Ridgeway, VA 24148, Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112 or the Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Kay Harris, 1095 Troy Brown Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.

The family extends their appreciation to friends and neighbors who so lovingly cared for Jackie.

Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc

127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel - Madison
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Jackie a long time ago. She was one of nicest people I have ever known. My heart goes out to her family and friends.
Arlene Cardwell
December 21, 2020
To the entire family of the Bowlings.Tim,Dianna,Matt,Lauren,Easton and Gracie.Our Sympathy in the loss of a wonderful woman.She will truly be missed.
Donna Briggs
December 20, 2020
Tim,So sorry for the loss of your Mom.l know you will miss her terribly.Jackie was always a very caring woman. I have many childhood memories of her.Our Sympathy.
DonnaBriggs
December 20, 2020
SO SORRY TIM AND TO THE WHOLE FAMILY
Phyllis Harbour
December 18, 2020
Our condolences to Tim and the entire Family. Jackie was a wonderful person and was so caring. She was a dear friend to my Mom. So today they are together in Heaven!! I know you will miss her but not wish her back.
Mary Ruth Anderson
December 18, 2020
My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family and friends. I knew Jackie for a short period of time and yet it seem like we had known each other for a while. She was an amazing person and I do not think she knew a stranger. She made everyone around her fill welcomed and loved and she love to talk with everyone. It give her such enjoyable and wonderful company. We made a friendship I will always cherish in my heart forever. Rest In Peace My friend.
Mary Lee Barbour
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of your mother and grandmother. Jackie was a dear, sweet person and I cherish our friendship. We worked together at DuPont and after retirement we traveled across the country. She was so proud of her family. I know you will miss her. With love and prayers, Edna Mitchell
Edna Mitchell
December 17, 2020
