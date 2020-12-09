Kavanaugh, Jacquelyn Elizabeth Trader
Jacquelyn Elizabeth Trader Kavanaugh, known to friends as "Jacque," passed away on November 23, 2020, at the age of 84, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Jacque grew up on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and graduated from Longwood College with a B.S. in education. Although she lived in Sandy Springs, Georgia for nearly fifty years, her love for the Shore never diminished.
In the mid '70's, Jacque began volunteering at the Atlanta Historical Society, later known as Atlanta History Center (AHC). Her love of history in her adopted city developed into a full-time career as museum shop director. Jacque was particularly gifted and thoroughly enjoyed overseeing volunteers and creating merchandise to promote permanent and temporary exhibitions--many of which highlighted folk-art artists throughout the Southeast. Jacque's passion for people made her a natural at building relationships within the folk-art community of Georgia, and they considered her to be a true friend. Jacque's greatest joys were both her daughters and grandchildren.
The family is grateful that Jacque was able to live her last decade in Greensboro, where she lived at Abbotswood at Irving Park and the Arboretum at Heritage Greens. She received exceptional care from many loving health care workers at the memory care facility.
Although small in stature, Jacque had an enormous, mighty heart and was generous to those she called friends.
Jacque is survived by her daughters Beth Swaney (Kevin), Anne Leyland (Rupert), grandchildren, Elizabeth Swaney Huggins (Ryan), Caroline Swaney, Kyle Leyland, and her sister Ellen Southworth. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 9, 2020.