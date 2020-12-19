Adams, James "Jim" Foster
1935 - 2020
James Foster Adams, 85, died December 14, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His life will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Monday, December 21 at Forest Lawn Cemetery (3901 Forest Lawn Dr., Greensboro, NC 27455).
Jim goes on to join the love of his life, his wife, Joan Roberson Adams (whom he loves "forever and a day"); his parents, Edward Vance Adams and Helen Foster Adams; and his sister Pat Adams Beach (Richard). He leaves behind his younger brother John Maynard Adams (Ginny). He is also survived by his daughters Deborah Lynne Adams Comer, Stephanie Joan Adams Neese, and his son-in-law Charles Matthews Neese. He will be sorely missed by all five of his grandchildren: Ashleigh Paige Comer, Emily Chase Comer, Sara Michelle Neese, Olivia Danielle Comer, and Charles Matthews Neese Jr. "CJ."
Jim joined the Air Force right out of high school, and spent his years of service working in Special Intelligence stateside and abroad, utilizing his fluency in German and Russian. Jim's time in the military left him with a hatred for bell peppers and an eternal love of airplanes. Jim spent his retirement years volunteering at the airport, and oftentimes would bring his grandchildren along to share his passion of planes - this was usually followed by a trip for hotdogs and ice cream.
He spent his entire professional career at E.F. Craven Company, where he started out in sales, and worked his way to an executive role within the company. He made many lifelong friendships, and loved being able to connect with everyone at their annual fall get-together.
Jim was a gentle, patient, and warm-hearted husband, father, and grandfather. He protected his family with all that he was, and would give the shirt off of his back to a stranger. The way that he loved his wife, Joan, was a beautiful example of what true love is. He raised his daughters to always treat everyone with kindness and respect - as he would say "If you know someone's name, wave and say 'hi', you never really know what someone is going through, and a simple hello goes a long way." His patience was shown in teaching all of his grandchildren to drive, spending countless hours playing catch in the yard, and helping with homework after school. He loved his time near the ocean- "nobody could catch a tan like Gaga." He loved fishing, body-surfing, and taking walks with Joan to find the perfect shell. We could always count on Gaga to show up at every sporting event, ballet recital, and school function.
Growing up, Christmas was always magical because of Gaga. This time of year will be especially hard without him. He was always the perfect companion for a late night ride to look at holiday lights.
James. Jimmy. Daddy. Gaga. We love YOU the MOST!
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 19, 2020.