Prince, Sr., James "Jim" Anderson



September 14, 1942 - October 11, 2020



Jim Prince went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus, on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Jim was born in Lumberton, NC, grew up in Raleigh, NC, and graduated from Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC. He began college at Clemson University and graduated from Campbell University. After college he taught mathematics and coached high school football, basketball and track at Angier High School, in Harnett County, NC. He transitioned from teaching to construction and had a successful career in the construction management of steel buildings.



While he had a strong work ethic and was dedicated to his career, Jim's life was better measured by the more important qualities of being a man of faith, a husband, and a father. Jim was married to Elsie for over 30 years and they had five children together: James Anderson Jr., Charlotte Pearle, Matthew Steele, Katelin Lee, and Noel Frederick. He loved cooking Saturday morning country breakfasts, making the Christmas season extra special with his "get ups" countdown, and taking his family to worship and serve in their church. He faithfully cared for his wife through her battle with cancer and was strong for his children as they grieved the loss of their mother. He instilled his faith in Jesus to his kids, coworkers, and friends and had an impact on many who were touched by his love and generosity.



Jim was blessed to find love again when he met Frances Bailey (Fran) and they married on November 26, 1998. By marriage he received a new daughter, Rachelle Louise, whom he loved as his own. He did the same for his niece Mary Mac and her daughter Victoria (Tori) when his brother, John, passed away. Jim was a man filled with love for many, enjoyed making people laugh, and served in his local church until his health declined. He was blessed to fulfill his dream of getting a farmhouse with land and animals in the countryside that came to be known as Paradise Farm. He and Fran shared many quality years there together and made a legacy of many wonderful memories with his family.



His wife, children, and twelve grandchildren: Caleb Ray, Seth Anderson, James Anderson III, Daniel Arthur, Ellie Kay, Elijah Steele, Elsie Riess, Parker Aaron, Enoch Christian, Alexia Rayne, Charlie Rae, and Mirabelle Elaine will miss this gentle giant who experienced his unconditional love, witty humor, sage advice, and authentic faith. He was a man with a brilliant mind, talented hands, and a large heart. Jim was a caring and devoted husband, a providing and encouraging father, and a fun-loving friend to many. He would tell you he was not perfect, but receiving the grace of Jesus and living for Him was the greatest motivation in his life. In his final days, it was this relationship that gave him peace. If Jim were with us now, he would invite any who desire this same peace to trust Jesus today. The family finds great peace in knowing Jim has gone home to the true "Paradise Farm."



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 16, 2020.